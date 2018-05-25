 »   »   »  Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor- Sonam Kapoor's Playful Vibes Gives A Hint Of Sanjay Dutt's Crazy Love Life!

English
    Yesterday we told you folks that the makers of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju will be releasing the film's trailer on 30th May. To increase our anticipation levels, this morning, the makers dropped a new poster of Sanju which unveils yet another facade of the colourful life of Sanjay Dutt.

    The newest aspect of the film showcases a free spirited Ranbir Kapoor playing Dutt along with Sonam Kapoor who will be seen as his love interest in the film. With Sonam, Rajkumar Hirani is all set to give the audience glimpses into the crazy, controversial love life of Sanjay Dutt in the 80s.

    While earlier posters and teaser revealed only Ranbir Kapoor's looks in the film, the latest poster gives us a glimpse of another character for the first time. Check it out right away here-

    Young, Carefree Love

    The new poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor takes us back to the retro era with the costume and hair dos. Showcasing the happy and vibrant couple in the backdrop of the retro era, the poster intrigues the audience into the love life of Sanjay Dutt.

    A Sneak-Peek Into Dutt's Controversial Love Life

    While instances from his love life made headlines in the 80's, 90's and millennial, the film promises to present the lesser known instances of Sanjay Dutt's trysts.

    The teaser showcased a young Sanju mention about 308 women being a part of his life, and now the new poster further pumps up excitement levels, to know yet another aspect of one of Bollywood's most interesting actors.

    Sonam On Her Role In Sanju

    Speculations were rife that Sonam is playing either of Sanjay Dutt's alleged past love interests- Madhuri Dixit or Tina Munim. However Sonam refuted all these rumors and said, "I have a small but important part in the movie. It's not what everyone is thinking. I am not playing an actress."

    In yet another interview of hers, she had said, "My character is an amalgamation of a lot of things, and I'm not allowed to speak about it because of everything that's attached to the film, but I was excited to play it. "


    Rajkumar Hirani On Why The Film Is Titled Sanju

    In an interview with DNA, the director recently revealed, "Actually, we thought of many titles. One of them was Aisa Hi Hoon. Anything you attach with a name in a biopic is like an adjective. Even if you say Aisa Hi Hoon or Sarphira, either you are glorifying him or attacking him. One thing all of us were clear about was that we wanted a neutral title. Dutt seemed a little harsh. Then I heard a gem from him. Apparently, Nargisji used to call him ‘Sanju' with a lot of affection. We thought this is the most non-committal and neutral title, with no pre-conceived notions."


    'Sanju' showcases the highs and lows of Sanjay Dutt's life-giving an insight into the unbelievable story of the actor.

    The teaser has garnered immense appreciation for the apt portrayal of Sanjay Dutt's life. While Ranbir Kapoor is being showered with praises for his amazing transformation into each phase of Sanjay Dutt's life, Rajkumar Hirani is hailed for his realistic portrayal.

    The director released multiple posters of the film, revealing the varied looks of Ranbir Kapoor from the biopic. All the posters have gained immense appreciation from the audience and critics alike for the striking resemblance to Sanjay Dutt.

    Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also stars an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others.

    Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. 'Sanju' is all set to be released on 29th June 2018.

