 »   »   »  Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor- Sonam Kapoor's Playful Vibes Gives A Hint Of Sanjay Dutt's Crazy Love Life!

Young, Carefree Love

The new poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor takes us back to the retro era with the costume and hair dos. Showcasing the happy and vibrant couple in the backdrop of the retro era, the poster intrigues the audience into the love life of Sanjay Dutt.



A Sneak-Peek Into Dutt's Controversial Love Life

While instances from his love life made headlines in the 80's, 90's and millennial, the film promises to present the lesser known instances of Sanjay Dutt's trysts.



The teaser showcased a young Sanju mention about 308 women being a part of his life, and now the new poster further pumps up excitement levels, to know yet another aspect of one of Bollywood's most interesting actors.



Sonam On Her Role In Sanju

Speculations were rife that Sonam is playing either of Sanjay Dutt's alleged past love interests- Madhuri Dixit or Tina Munim. However Sonam refuted all these rumors and said, "I have a small but important part in the movie. It's not what everyone is thinking. I am not playing an actress."



In yet another interview of hers, she had said, "My character is an amalgamation of a lot of things, and I'm not allowed to speak about it because of everything that's attached to the film, but I was excited to play it. "







Rajkumar Hirani On Why The Film Is Titled Sanju

In an interview with DNA, the director recently revealed, "Actually, we thought of many titles. One of them was Aisa Hi Hoon. Anything you attach with a name in a biopic is like an adjective. Even if you say Aisa Hi Hoon or Sarphira, either you are glorifying him or attacking him. One thing all of us were clear about was that we wanted a neutral title. Dutt seemed a little harsh. Then I heard a gem from him. Apparently, Nargisji used to call him ‘Sanju' with a lot of affection. We thought this is the most non-committal and neutral title, with no pre-conceived notions."

