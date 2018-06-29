 »   »   »  Sanju Celebs Review: Bollywood Stars Cry After Watching The Ranbir Kapoor Starrer

Related Articles
- Sanjay Dutt's Friend Thrashes Him! Reveals His Mother Nargis Dutt Turned Him Into A Spoilt Brat!
- Sanju Movie Review: Live Audience Update On Ranbir Kapoor Starrer
- Dia Mirza Gifts Mother India Poster To Sanjay Dutt Worth Rs 1,45,000
- Ranbir Kapoor Is Not Recluse Or Moody- Paresh Rawal Opens Up About His Reel Life Son From Sanju!
- Sanju: Complete Details About ‘Who Plays Who’ In Sanjay Dutt's Biopic!
- FLASHBACK: When Sanjay Dutt Asked Manisha Koirala, 'Why Don't You Have A Crush On Me?' & She Said...
- LEAKED! Sanjay Dutt's Scene With Ranbir Kapoor From Sanju Goes Viral Ahead Of Its Mega Release
- Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju Lands In Trouble, Complaint Filed For Demeaning Sex Workers!
- Sanju First Review Out! Ranbir Kapoor Leaves You Speechless With His Award-Winning Performance
- Box Office Prediction: Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju Might SHATTER Salman Khan's Race 3 Collections!
- And.. The Perfect 'Hangover Cure' For Salman Khan's Race 3 Makes Its Way - 'Sanju' Aa Rahi Hai Maamu
- Before The Release Of Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju, Check Out 10 Best & Memorable Movies Of Sanjay Dutt!
Ranbir Kapoor, Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal starrer Sanju has hit the theatres today on June 29, 2018 and has been receiving a lot of positive reviews from all corners. While the fans have loved the movie, our very own Bollywood celebrities gave out their reviews on Sanju and revealed that they were touched and even cried while watching the movie. The celebs have given Sanju a double thumbs up and it looks like the biopic on Sanjay Dutt is going to be a blockbuster hit at the box office.
Sanju is really a movie with a difference and shouldn't miss it by any chance! Never again can bollywood produce a movie of this magnitute and only comes once in a lifetime. Also, view the tweets of Bollywood celebrities on Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju below...
Fatima Sana Shaikh
The Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh is all praises for Ranbir Kapoor starrer statter Sanju and says she is completely blown after watching the biopic on Sanjay Dutt.
Divya Khosla Kumar
Sanju is a rare movie which evokes emotions and leaves you speechless, says film-maker Divya Khosla Kumar.
Jaaved Jafferi On Sanju
Jaaved Jafferi says Sanju is a remarkable movie and salutes the film-maker Rajkumar Hirani for delivering a spectacle.
Subhash Ghai
Film-maker Subhash Ghai says Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju is a heart touching film and commended Rajkumar Hirani for his efforts.
Shabana Azmi
Shabana Azmi tagged Rishi Kapoor as well while praising the movie and congratulated the whole team for doing an amazing job.
Avinash Gowariker
Celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker has just one word for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju and that too in all caps - MINDBLOWING!!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.