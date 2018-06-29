 »   »   »  Sanju Celebs Review: Bollywood Stars Cry After Watching The Ranbir Kapoor Starrer

Ranbir Kapoor, Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal starrer Sanju has hit the theatres today on June 29, 2018 and has been receiving a lot of positive reviews from all corners. While the fans have loved the movie, our very own Bollywood celebrities gave out their reviews on Sanju and revealed that they were touched and even cried while watching the movie. The celebs have given Sanju a double thumbs up and it looks like the biopic on Sanjay Dutt is going to be a blockbuster hit at the box office.

Sanju is really a movie with a difference and shouldn't miss it by any chance! Never again can bollywood produce a movie of this magnitute and only comes once in a lifetime. Also, view the tweets of Bollywood celebrities on Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju below...



Fatima Sana Shaikh The Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh is all praises for Ranbir Kapoor starrer statter Sanju and says she is completely blown after watching the biopic on Sanjay Dutt.

Divya Khosla Kumar Sanju is a rare movie which evokes emotions and leaves you speechless, says film-maker Divya Khosla Kumar.

Jaaved Jafferi On Sanju Jaaved Jafferi says Sanju is a remarkable movie and salutes the film-maker Rajkumar Hirani for delivering a spectacle.

Subhash Ghai Film-maker Subhash Ghai says Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju is a heart touching film and commended Rajkumar Hirani for his efforts.

Shabana Azmi Shabana Azmi tagged Rishi Kapoor as well while praising the movie and congratulated the whole team for doing an amazing job.

Avinash Gowariker Celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker has just one word for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju and that too in all caps - MINDBLOWING!!

