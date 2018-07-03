 »   »   »  Sanju Success Bash: Ranbir Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza & Others Have A Big Party! Pictures

Ranbir Kapoor Looks Cooler Than Ever

Ranbir Kapoor arrived at the Sanju success bash in full swag and he looks cooler than ever here, folks!



Basking In The Success Of Sanju

Sanju has given Ranbir Kapoor the break he was looking out for and has brought him back in the game.



The Gorgeous Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza looks so pretty and gorgeous in this picture and her smile is contagious too.



Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna was at the Sanju success bash as well, and looked nothing less than an uptown girl at the party!



Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala let her hair down at the Sanju success bash and had a time of her life partying with her co-stars.



Arshad Warsi

Arshad Warsi also lovingly known as Circuit from the Munna Bhai series arrived in full swag as well.



Paresh Rawal

And the last but not the least, Paresh Rawal was seen at the Sanju success bash too.

