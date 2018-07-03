 »   »   »  Sanju Success Bash: Ranbir Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza & Others Have A Big Party! Pictures

Related Articles
Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju is the talk of the town and everyone is planning to watch the movie in the theatres as it has received a lot of positive reviews and even movie critics have lauded the film. The box office collections are sky-rocketing by the day and has already made more than Rs 120 Crore in its first weekend itself. Will the movie hold its ground in the weekday, we will know today!
Also, the star cast of Sanju are basking in the glory and threw a bash for everyone who were involved in making the film. Ranbir Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Karishma Tanna, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajkumar Hirani and several others were present and made the bash a night to remember. Well, after all the hard work in shooting for the Sanjay Dutt's biopic, they certainly deserve to let their hair down and have a great time. Check out the pictures below...
Ranbir Kapoor Looks Cooler Than Ever
Ranbir Kapoor arrived at the Sanju success bash in full swag and he looks cooler than ever here, folks!
Basking In The Success Of Sanju
Sanju has given Ranbir Kapoor the break he was looking out for and has brought him back in the game.
The Gorgeous Dia Mirza
Dia Mirza looks so pretty and gorgeous in this picture and her smile is contagious too.
Karishma Tanna
Karishma Tanna was at the Sanju success bash as well, and looked nothing less than an uptown girl at the party!
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala let her hair down at the Sanju success bash and had a time of her life partying with her co-stars.
Arshad Warsi
Arshad Warsi also lovingly known as Circuit from the Munna Bhai series arrived in full swag as well.
Paresh Rawal
And the last but not the least, Paresh Rawal was seen at the Sanju success bash too.
