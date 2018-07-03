 »   »   »  SANJU SUCCESS: Ranbir Kapoor Says It's Amazing To Compete Against Ranveer Singh's Role Of 'Khilji'

Ranbir On Being Compared To Ranveer

Asked about the comparisons between him and Ranveer, Ranbir told PTI, "I've seen Ranveer in 'Padmaavat' and I was really bowled over by his performance. I thought he was phenomenal. I've now been pitted against Ranveer as 'competition'. It's amazing to have that. It only pushes us to do better work."



'Ranveer Excites Me'

"He (Ranveer) inspires and excites me. There are times his films do better business than mine and hopefully there will be a time when my films will be doing better business. It will be an interesting pattern," he adds.



Ranbir's Performance Card

Ranbir made his debut 11 years ago with Bhansali's "Saawariya", which bombed at the box office. However, the 35-year-old actor later cemented his identity as one of the best performers in the current generations with films such as "Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year", "Wake Up! Sid", "Raajneeti", "Barfi!" and "Rockstar".



Ranveer's Performance Card

Ranveer, on the other hand, had a breakthrough with his debut "Band Baaja Baarat" before finding his perfect mix of box office success and critical acclaim in Bhansali's "Ram Leela", "Bajirao Mastani" and "Padmaavat".



Ranbir Would Love To Work With Ranveer, Varun & Tiger

Ranbir says both Ranveer and him have received offers to co-star in films but they do not want to do a project which does injustice to either of their acting chops.



"We are two actors who have their own sensibilities. We can't come together just as a project. It has to be liked by both of us, individually. I am really looking forward to working with him and also Varun and Tiger."



He Further Added..

"When you do a two-hero film, you share the burden. It's also easier because you have a partner-in-crime and you can have a lot of fun on sets too," he says.

