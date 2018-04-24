 »   »   » Sanju Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor Looks Exactly Like Sanjay Dutt, Twitter Explodes With Reactions

Related Articles
The most awaited teaser of the year, Sanju, is out and there is an evident enthusiasm among Ranbir Kapoor's fans to see his upcoming Bollywood movie, which is based on actor Sanjay Dutt's life. Soon after the launch of the first look and teaser, thousands of reactions erupted on twitter in a matter of few hours. And just like us, even the fans think that Ranbir Kapoor's epic transformation for the biopic is unbelievable.
Sanju also stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza and Manisha Koirala among others, in pivotal roles. Sanju has been written by and directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Check out what tweeples have to say after watching the movie's teaser.
Shashank @ActorShashank
Is this #RanbirKapoor or @duttsanjay himself??? Mind boggling transformation by Ranbir for #Sanju biopic👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻 @RajkumarHirani Sir 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
Ajay INDIAN @Ajay_KPatil
#Sanju DAMN!! It's just a teaser and I assure you that #Ranbir is going to be one of the top contenders for the best actor at Filmfare this year! Voice, looks & aura remind of real #sanjaydutt Best of luck team!
saurabh devrani @saurabh__018
Super excited to watch #Sanju , the teaser is splendid and it does a remarkable job of portraying the saga of #SanjayDutt .This movie can be endearing for many. Looking forward to watch the insight Journey of one of the eminent star of #Bollywood.
Bira ..! ᴰᵘᵗᵗˢᵀʰᵉᵂᵃʸ @mightytazwar
#Sanju trending with 22K all over India #RanbirKapoor trending with 17K at 2nd. RK ko apni position se peeche le jaye aisa hai #SanjuTeaser 💪
Pushkar Trivedi
@beingnotorious2 @beingnotorious2 Ranbir' blockbuster has arrived. What a look he adorned. Truly amazing. Loved it. #Sanju
BASU @sirbangabasu
#Sanju teaser is a treat for @duttsanjay's fan.. milestone for #RanbirKapoor .. & @RajkumarHirani again p...why he is a best story teller of this era 👊👊👊
Iyan Amjad @IyanAmjad
#Sanju teaser: BRILLIANT👌👌👍👍👏👏🕺🕺 @RajkumarHirani aur Ranbir ne kamal kar diya!
I've always said this and I'm saying it once again: RK is undoubtedly one of the most FINEST and VERSATILE actors of hindi cinema today! It seems like @duttsanjay himself is telling the story!
Dhananjay Thorat @Dhananjay_T
Ranbir is ❤. Possibly the finest n most natural bollywood actor.Ever. How in the world he can pull off these different faces of Sanjay Dutt? He is growing as an actor with every film he does. #Sanju
Afnaan Rafique @Afnaanrafique
#Sanju Blockbuster written all over this nice little teaser. If the 1:26 min clip can give such feels wonder what will a 2 hour long can do. So very eager to watch this masterpiece. Ranbir Kapoor and Baba together REST IN PEACE Box-office!!
Saad Khan @SaadKhanCS @SaadKhanCS
@RajkumarHirani your smile has got humanity written all over it. #Sanju is going to be another classic. Congratulations, much in advance 😀
