 »   »   » Sanju Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Which Face Of Sanjay Dutt He Found The Most Difficult To Play!

Sanju Teaser Reaction: Ranbir Kapoor | Sanjay Dutt | Rajkumar Hirani | FilmiBeat

Finally, the much awaited teaser of Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor is out, and fans are going gaga over it & we can totally understand why! Within the first few seconds of the teaser, you will be assured that this film is going to be nothing but epic. At the teaser launch event, when Ranbir was asked which face of Sanjay Dutt, he loved playing the most, he said, "I found it difficult to play young Sanju since there are a lot of facets. Playing Munnabhai was a lot fun."

Ranbir also said he loved working with the team of the film and said, "I have always wanted to make good films ever since I was born and to work on such a film and with such great people is an honour."

While sharing his experience from the shooting days, Ranbir revealed, "I didn't have the confidence to play Sanju. To give myself confidence that I can play Sanju was the biggest challenge. The whole script of Sanju shocked me. I had never seen this side of Sanjay Dutt. I am trying to learn from my mistakes. I learnt from raju sir the power of entertainment. I gave myself a month break between various phases of Sanju."



Speaking about Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor said, "Sanjay Dutt might be flawed, but he is a good man. I have always been his fan and have been observing him since my childhood."



When Ranbir was asked to comment how would he react if someone tries to make a biopic on him, he said, "Main raazi hounga but my story isn't inspirational. I live a very boring life. I don't mind someone making it but I don't think it will work."



At the same event, Ranbir also commented on casting couch and said, "I have never faced it. If it's there it's the worst kind."



Director Rajkumar Hirani said, owing to the constant buzz around the film, that there's a pressure, how people would react to this film. He added, "We haven't added fiction. But have dramatized a bit."