 »   »   » Sanju Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor Captures The Heart, Mind & Soul Of Sanjay Dutt! Watch Here

The much awaited teaser of Sanjay Dutt's biopic titled Sanju is finally out and Ranbir Kapoor captures the heart, mind and soul of the actor and looks exactly like him in every single frame. From the way he walks to the mannerisms and his body language, Ranbir Kapoor has totally hit the nail right with this one. Most of all, the teaser is very entertaining and will keep you hooked.

It's such an awesome teaser, right? We're sure you must have clicked the play button at least twice as watching it once will not make you satisfied. The life of Sanjay Dutt had various ups and downs and each decade saw the actor's life take a different turn from the good to bad and vice versa. The best part of it all is that Sanjay Dutt survived every incident and braved everything that was thrown at him.

Even after he was out from the prison, Sanjay Dutt went on to star in Bhoomi. Despite the movie not doing that well at the box office, he has not lost hope and is still doing everything to make it to the top. 'His never say die' attitude is what makes him stand apart from the rest and Rajkumar Hirani has showcased life on the silver screen as he knows him up close and personal.