 »   »   »  Sanju: The Journalist Who Broke The News Of Sanjay Dutt's Arrest Recalls How He Got His Big Story!

Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju has smashing all box office records with praises pouring in from all nooks and corners for Ranbir Kapoor's earnest performance. While Sanjay Dutt's life story does make up for an interesting watch on the celluloid, there are few people who are miffed with Hirani's portrayal of Dutt's life on the silver screen.
One amongst them is veteran crime journalist Baljeet Parmar who incidentally was the one who first broke the news of Sanjay Dutt's link in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case. In a recent report, he recalled how he got whiff of the fact that Sanjay Dutt's name had cropped up in the Mumbai serial blasts investigations. Scroll down to read more-
How A Little Tip-Off Led To Breaking A Big News
As per a report on Quint, on 12 April 1993, one month after the blasts, Parmar made a routine visit to the Mahim police station, which was the nerve centre of the investigations. where he was tipped off about the big news by a senior IPS officer, who said, "Aapke MP ke bete ka naam aa raha hai (Your MP's son's name is coming in the investigation)".
Parmar Quickly Figured It Had To Do Something With Sanjay Dutt
Parmar was quoted as saying to PTI, " It did not take me long to figure out that the MP being referred to was Sunil Dutt. However, I could not confirm it since all the senior officers, including the then commissioner of police Amarjeet Singh Samra, were tight-lipped."
But He Wanted A Confirmation
He then called another IPS officer at the Mahim station and tried his luck by saying,"Suna hai aapne kisi MP ke bete ko uthaya hai (I have heard that you have picked up an MP's son)". He was told, " No, we have not, as he is shooting abroad."
Parmar's Shot In The Dark Turned True
He guessed it correct and that's how he got his big breaking story.
Dutt Called Him Up From Mauritius
In an article which was featured in a leading daily in 2007,Parmar revealed that Sanjay Dutt had called him from Mauritius to know the details of the police case against him.
He Wanted To Know The Details About The Punishment
"I told him (Sanjay Dutt) that his friends Samir Hingora and Yusuf Nulwala had squealed on him. "Oh my God," said Dutt, and disconnected. Two hours later he called again, wanting to know about the punishment if he got caught."
I told him. If he surrendered with weapons, he would be charged under the Arms Act and could get bail. But if the police arrested him and recovered the weapons, he could be charged under TADA - without bail."
25 years later, one would imagine that Parmar would be quite excited to watch the real man's story on reel. However instead, in a Facebook post, the journalist chose to thrash it without watching it-
Do you folks feel it is fair to thrash a film without watching it in the first place? Let us know in the comment section below.
