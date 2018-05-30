 »   »   »  Sanju Trailer: Let Ranbir Kapoor Take You On A Three-minute Crazy Ride Of Sanjay Dutt's Life

Sanju Trailer REACTION| Ranbir Kapoor | Sanjay Dutt | Sonam Kapoor | Anushka Sharma | FilmiBeat

What an actor! What a performance! This is how it should be done! Amazing! Mind-blowing! Well, we feel you.

The much-awaited trailer of Sanjay Dutt's biopic 'Sanju' helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role is finally out and Ranbir's hard-work and dedication speak volumes about the terrific actor that he is. He is one of the greatest talents, we have in Bollywood and no one can replace him.

'Sanju' showcases the highs and lows of Sanjay Dutt's life-giving an insight into the unbelievable story of the actor and each and every second of the trailer will leave you wanting for more. Enough of talking, check out the trailer yourself and let Ranbir take you on a three-minute crazy ride!

There are many scenes in the trailer that will leave a long-lasting impact on your mind. One's heart breaks when Ranbir gets slapped; while in one gut-wrenching scene, he is seen shouting for help when the prison toilet overflows.

In the trailer, we got a glimpse of all the stars of Sanju including Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal and Mahesh Manjrekar.

The film is slated to hit the threatres on June 29, 2018 and we can't wait enough for the day!