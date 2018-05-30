English
 »   »   »  Fans React To Sanju Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor's TERRIFIC Acting Is A Tight Slap To All Who Mocked Him

Fans React To Sanju Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor's TERRIFIC Acting Is A Tight Slap To All Who Mocked Him

    As Ranbir Kapoor showcases a plethora of emotions in the three-minute trailer of Sanju, which is a biopic on Sanjay Dutt's life, fans go gaga over his terrific performance and transformation! From Sanjay Dutt's walking style to his voice, Ranbir has gotten everything right and no words are enough to praise his hard work and dedication for the role. Is there anything that Ranbir can't do?

    While, we give five stars to Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju trailer, let's see how is the trailer doing among the audience. Below are the Twitter reactions over Sanju trailer:

    Raj Sulgudle‏ @DYPbachelor

    "OMG @RajkumarHirani you genius !! And OMGGGG #RanbirKapoor you bonafide ROCKSTAR! What a mindblasting trailer!!!!! This is a major "can't wait" feeling!!!! #SanjuTrailer." [sic]

    Renu Manuja‏ @RenuManuja

    "Is there anything Ranbir kapoor can't do? Totally killed it. Next 30 days are going to be so difficult for RKholics now. Can't wait more #SanjuTrailer #RanbirKapoor." [sic]

    rohithkumar‏ @rohithk13

    "All time blockbuster is on the way #SanjuTrailer . Ranbir kapoor will sweep all the awards. Take a bow @RajkumarHirani sir ." [sic]

    Abhisheyk Barnwal‏ @TheAbhisheyk

    "This is going to be a truly Game changing in Ranbir's career. Totally Loved it!! #SanjuTrailer #Sanju #RanbirKapoor @foxstarhindi." [sic]

    ⓡⓞⓞⓟⓐⓛ @itzme_roopal

    "Ranbir Kapoor is so frikkin amazing We hv already seen that unbelievable look transformation but the #SanjuTrailer reveals how brilliantly he hv mastered Sanjay's mannerism too RK as Dutt is the BEST casting(in a biopic) till date & will possibly remain so for a long." [sic]

    IamPrabhaskarJha_12‏ @PrabhaskarJha

    "My GOD !! For a moment it was Sanjay Dutt himself in the #SanjuTrailer what a actor Ranbir is !! Absolutely brilliant ... this guy is taking n defining heights of acting to a new level ! Undoubtedly best actor of his generation ! My 2nd fav after SRK !! Mind blown @foxstarhindi." [sic]

    Rocky‏ @roccky77

    "#SanjuTrailer woww this man gives u Goosebumps every time when he comes with some thing new... Likh ke lelo saare awards ranbir ke iss saal... Great actor he is.. he just dint play sanju he lived #Sanju..." [sic]

    REEMA DANDWANI‏ @i_reemadandwani

    "The best thing happened to industry in this week is #SanjuTrailer Every scene has its own charm,truth and brilliance. " [sic]

    Rohan Arya‏ @Iamroh555

    "Isn`t something called more than perfect ,Just blowing away ....#SanjuTrailer." [sic]

    Aditya Chohan‏ @ImAdityachohan

    "#SanjuTrailer This is what u call a good trailer and gonna be good movie if this movie crosses 300cr mark thats acceptable.. but if race3 like dabba movie crosses even 10crs then thats disaster. Bc race 2 me john abraham ne kaha tha ki me vps aaunga.. bc salman kaha se aagya."

    Pawandeep Kaur‏ @pawandeepkwatra

    OMG what a trailer #SanjuTrailer after such a emotional take suddenly a laughing riot (Baba Maine landline pe phone kiya hai) hahhaha after getting emotional getting laughing pill @RajkumarHirani @foxstarhindi

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 30, 2018, 16:32 [IST]
