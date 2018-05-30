 »   »   »  Fans React To Sanju Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor's TERRIFIC Acting Is A Tight Slap To All Who Mocked Him

Raj Sulgudle‏ @DYPbachelor

"OMG @RajkumarHirani you genius !! And OMGGGG #RanbirKapoor you bonafide ROCKSTAR! What a mindblasting trailer!!!!! This is a major "can't wait" feeling!!!! #SanjuTrailer." [sic]



Renu Manuja‏ @RenuManuja

"Is there anything Ranbir kapoor can't do? Totally killed it. Next 30 days are going to be so difficult for RKholics now. Can't wait more #SanjuTrailer #RanbirKapoor." [sic]



rohithkumar‏ @rohithk13

"All time blockbuster is on the way #SanjuTrailer . Ranbir kapoor will sweep all the awards. Take a bow @RajkumarHirani sir ." [sic]



Abhisheyk Barnwal‏ @TheAbhisheyk

"This is going to be a truly Game changing in Ranbir's career. Totally Loved it!! #SanjuTrailer #Sanju #RanbirKapoor @foxstarhindi." [sic]



ⓡⓞⓞⓟⓐⓛ @itzme_roopal

"Ranbir Kapoor is so frikkin amazing We hv already seen that unbelievable look transformation but the #SanjuTrailer reveals how brilliantly he hv mastered Sanjay's mannerism too RK as Dutt is the BEST casting(in a biopic) till date & will possibly remain so for a long." [sic]



IamPrabhaskarJha_12‏ @PrabhaskarJha

"My GOD !! For a moment it was Sanjay Dutt himself in the #SanjuTrailer what a actor Ranbir is !! Absolutely brilliant ... this guy is taking n defining heights of acting to a new level ! Undoubtedly best actor of his generation ! My 2nd fav after SRK !! Mind blown @foxstarhindi." [sic]



Rocky‏ @roccky77

"#SanjuTrailer woww this man gives u Goosebumps every time when he comes with some thing new... Likh ke lelo saare awards ranbir ke iss saal... Great actor he is.. he just dint play sanju he lived #Sanju..." [sic]



REEMA DANDWANI‏ @i_reemadandwani

"The best thing happened to industry in this week is #SanjuTrailer Every scene has its own charm,truth and brilliance. " [sic]



Rohan Arya‏ @Iamroh555

"Isn`t something called more than perfect ,Just blowing away ....#SanjuTrailer." [sic]



Aditya Chohan‏ @ImAdityachohan

"#SanjuTrailer This is what u call a good trailer and gonna be good movie if this movie crosses 300cr mark thats acceptable.. but if race3 like dabba movie crosses even 10crs then thats disaster. Bc race 2 me john abraham ne kaha tha ki me vps aaunga.. bc salman kaha se aagya."



Pawandeep Kaur‏ @pawandeepkwatra

OMG what a trailer #SanjuTrailer after such a emotional take suddenly a laughing riot (Baba Maine landline pe phone kiya hai) hahhaha after getting emotional getting laughing pill @RajkumarHirani @foxstarhindi

