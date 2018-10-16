 »   »   »  Saqib Saleem Reveals His #MeToo Story: 'A Man Tried To Put His Hands In My Pants, I Was 21'

He Was Sexually Abused At 21

Saqib told the leading daily, "I don't want to take names, but when I started out as an actor. I was only 21 years old. There was a man who tried to assault me. He tried to put his hand in my pants."

Saqib Whacked That Man

He revealed, "When it happened with me, I whacked the guy and I told him to mind his own f***ing business and I left."

The Incident Scarred Him

He further added, "I was 21, and of course, it scarred me, but I moved on. I'm sure that everyone's different and an incident such as this must affect different people differently."

Saqib On The #MeToo Stories Breaking Everyday

"These stories are heartbreaking and sexual offenders are horrible people," the actor was quoted as saying by the leading daily.