 »   »   »  Saqib Saleem Reveals His #MeToo Story: 'A Man Tried To Put His Hands In My Pants, I Was 21'

Tanushree Dutta opened a Pandora's box when she opened up up about facing sexual harassment by Nana Patekar. Soon, many women came forward with their harrowing experiences about Bollywood celebs making unwanted advances at them. Some of the names which came under the scanner were Sajid Khan, Alok Nath, Vikas Bahl, Subhash Ghai, casting directors Mukesh Chhabra and Vicky Sidana, Rajat Kapoor amongst the few.
Well folks, it's just not only women who have been victims of sexual harassment at the hands of men. Recently while speaking to a leading daily, actor Saqib Saleem spoke about his #MeToo story and revealed that a man tried to sexually abuse him when he was 21. Scroll down to read-
He Was Sexually Abused At 21
Saqib told the leading daily, "I don't want to take names, but when I started out as an actor. I was only 21 years old. There was a man who tried to assault me. He tried to put his hand in my pants."
Saqib Whacked That Man
He revealed, "When it happened with me, I whacked the guy and I told him to mind his own f***ing business and I left."
The Incident Scarred Him
He further added, "I was 21, and of course, it scarred me, but I moved on. I'm sure that everyone's different and an incident such as this must affect different people differently."
Saqib On The #MeToo Stories Breaking Everyday
"These stories are heartbreaking and sexual offenders are horrible people," the actor was quoted as saying by the leading daily.
