 »   »   » OMG! Sara Ali Khan Was Too Glam To Give A Damn At Kareena Kapoor's Christmas Party!

We all know that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor along with their son Taimur flew to Switzerland right after Christmas and the couple also hosted an Xmas party which was attended by Sara Ali Khan and her friends.
Sara finally posted a few pictures from the party on her Instagram handle, and oh man, she's too glam to even give a damn! She is seen sporting a superhot dress with thigh length boots and you surely shouldn't miss her Christmas party pictures, folks! Check them out below...
Daughter-Daddy
Sara Ali Khan poses alongside her daddy dearest Saif Ali Khan at a Christmas bash thrown by him and Kareena Kapoor.
Too Glam To Give A Damn!
Sara Ali Khan looks way too glam to even give a damn! Her superhot dress and thigh high boots are what sweet dreams are made of.
Buddies
She brought her friends to the Christmas party as well and what's a party without friends, folks?
The Gorgeous Sara
Sara Ali Khan will debut in Bollywood in the film Kerarnath and is paired alongside Sushant Singh Rajput.
Lovely Sara
She attended a lot of parties all throughout December 2017, from Christmas parties to New Year bash, she painted the town red.