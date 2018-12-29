 »   »   »  Sara Ali Khan Distributes Sweets Outside Temple; Mum Amrita Singh Accompanies Her

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Sara Ali Khan is growing to be a star in her own right. Apart from being recognized for her smashing entry as an actress, Sara is also increasingly being recognized for the wonderful personality she embodies. She is being appreciated for being an intelligent, down to earth, chilled out celeb who is very relatable. Celebrating the success of Simmba, Sara Ali Khan was spotted visiting the Shani Mandir and distributing sweets to people outside the temple today. Her mother Amrita Singh accompanied her. See pictures!
Sara Distributes Sweets In A Heartfelt Gesture
Sara Ali Khan was spotted outside the Shani Mandir this evening, distributing boxes of sweets to people around the temple. Sara was looking beautiful in a fresh, no make-up look. She wore a white churidar and kurta. Sara had said in an interview that a white churidar-kurta was her favourite fashion trend. It sure does make her look like an angel.
A Fantastic Entry Into The Industry And A Great Wrap On The Year
Having just made her entry into the film industry, Sara Ali Khan dished out two movies in just a month. In both, she has been praised and lauded for her performance. Sara and Ranveer Singh's Simmba released on Friday and it has had a hooting reception from audiences, critics and at the box office. Probably celebrating the amazing success of her entry and a fantastic wrap to the year, Sara was seen visiting the Shani Mandir and distributing sweets to people.
Sara Wrote A Touching Note To Her Simmba Team
Filled with gratitude towards her Simmba team, Sara wrote a touching note on her social media - "Thank you to the entire cast and crew of #simmba! ❤️🙏🤞🏻🤩🤗🦁 @itsrohitshetty you're the boss! @ranveersingh you truly are a super duper ultra cool star 🌟 Thank you @farhadsamji@sajid_samji for always being there for us, and for writing this spectacular script! @jomontjohn thank you for shooting us with so much love!! @karanjohar thank you for always being here for me and giving me the best advice always. @manishmalhotra05 thank you for making me feel so confident and pretty and always giving me your 100%! @magicsneya @vidhighodgaonkar @annagupta23 @riyanshetty @mayankntandon @sanchitbedre @dedhiakaran @sushwanth @naikaramit @harshpanesar thank you for being the coolest ever team!!!"
Mum's Got Her Back
Sara's mum, actress Amrita Singh accompanied her to the temple today. Amrita Singh has ardently stood by her daughter and supported her in her journey. Sara had once shared that Amrita Singh teared up at the end while watching Kedarnath. Amrita Singh is sure proud of her daughter.
