 »   »   » ‘Soni Kudi’ Sara Ali Khan Has All The Boys Swooning Over Her New Pictures; Spotted With Amrita Singh

Rare Sighting

It doesn't happen every day when Sara Ali Khan is spotted with Amrita Singh and her friend Dimple Kapadia. The trio makes such a royal picture and we can't take our eyes off hem.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is looking all pretty in a golden outfit. Her sharp face features make her stand out among all the other newbies.

Did You Know?

Did you know earlier when Amrita & Dimple were all young, they used to consider as rivals but with time, apparently the duo became friends and their bonding is quite visible in the pictures.

Sara, On The Work Front

Sara is all set to become Rohit Shetty's heroine in his film, Simmba starring Ranveer Singh. Speaking about her, recently Rohit Shetty was quoted as saying "She is happy to be a part of this. In fact, Sara wants to be part of action film. I am happy to know that she wants to do all kind of cinema and doesn't want to get stuck to a film or genre."

Sara Wants To Do Every Kind Of Film

He further added "She wants to do solo heroine film, ensemble film, hard-core commercial film, love story, comedy, women oriented subject... She wants to experience everything. She comes from that schooling and I like that in her."

The film, set in Goa, will go on floor next month for a slated release in December this year