English
 »   »   »  Sara Ali Khan Is A Way Better Actor Than What I Was: Saif Ali Khan Heaps Praises On His Daughter

Sara Ali Khan Is A Way Better Actor Than What I Was: Saif Ali Khan Heaps Praises On His Daughter

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut last week with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath. The star kid stole the limelight with her impressive acting chops and confidence and received appreciation from all nooks and corners. Well, it's just not the critics and audience who were quite stumped with Sara's fabulous debut.

    Even her father Saif was quite bowled over by her natural screen presence and acting skills and the proud dad said that she has a bright future ahead in the industry-

    Saif Feels Sara Made A Better Debut Than Him

    The actor told Pinkvilla, "The thought behind her shot is clear. It's amazing. Way better than what I was."

    Saif Loved Her Performance In Kedarnath

    "I'm so happy for her. This was her choice all the way. She chose this and made it happen. And I thought she was brilliant. A thinking actress who is expressive and inventive in every shot. I see a fantastic future for her."

    Saif Thanked The Audience For Accepting Sara

    He further added, "She is used to being good at what she loves, but I thank the people for welcoming her and giving her the acceptance that an actor needs."

    This Is How Amrita Singh Reacted To Sara's Debut

    Earlier, Sara had shared, "I was promoting the film in Delhi, but she (Amrita) was constantly messaging me and sending me screenshots of all the reviews that had my name in them. Seeing all the love that I am getting from the audience, she is ecstatically happy."

    'I Think My Father Is Feeling Proud', Says Sara

    "I think my father is feeling proud, because a lot of people are messaging him good things about my performance. In spite of all the nepotism debates, if media and audience are finding my performance good, it makes it even more special."

    Meanwhile, Sara will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh. The first song from the film, a peppy number titled Aankh Mare is currently ruling the musical chartbuster.

    Speaking about it, the actress said, "Shooting this song with Ranveer was too much fun. I am also enjoying watching the song. I am sure I have contributed about 100 views myself because I am watching the song on repeat."

    ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan Showers Love On Amrita Singh: It's Not About Being A Star Kid But My Mother's Daughter

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue