 »   »   »  Sara Ali Khan Is A Way Better Actor Than What I Was: Saif Ali Khan Heaps Praises On His Daughter

Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut last week with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath. The star kid stole the limelight with her impressive acting chops and confidence and received appreciation from all nooks and corners. Well, it's just not the critics and audience who were quite stumped with Sara's fabulous debut.
Even her father Saif was quite bowled over by her natural screen presence and acting skills and the proud dad said that she has a bright future ahead in the industry-
Saif Feels Sara Made A Better Debut Than Him
The actor told Pinkvilla, "The thought behind her shot is clear. It's amazing. Way better than what I was."
Saif Loved Her Performance In Kedarnath
"I'm so happy for her. This was her choice all the way. She chose this and made it happen. And I thought she was brilliant. A thinking actress who is expressive and inventive in every shot. I see a fantastic future for her."
Saif Thanked The Audience For Accepting Sara
He further added, "She is used to being good at what she loves, but I thank the people for welcoming her and giving her the acceptance that an actor needs."
This Is How Amrita Singh Reacted To Sara's Debut
Earlier, Sara had shared, "I was promoting the film in Delhi, but she (Amrita) was constantly messaging me and sending me screenshots of all the reviews that had my name in them. Seeing all the love that I am getting from the audience, she is ecstatically happy."
'I Think My Father Is Feeling Proud', Says Sara
"I think my father is feeling proud, because a lot of people are messaging him good things about my performance. In spite of all the nepotism debates, if media and audience are finding my performance good, it makes it even more special."
Meanwhile, Sara will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh. The first song from the film, a peppy number titled Aankh Mare is currently ruling the musical chartbuster.
Speaking about it, the actress said, "Shooting this song with Ranveer was too much fun. I am also enjoying watching the song. I am sure I have contributed about 100 views myself because I am watching the song on repeat."
