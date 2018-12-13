 »   »   »  Sara Ali Khan Is A Way Better Actor Than What I Was: Saif Ali Khan Heaps Praises On His Daughter

Saif Feels Sara Made A Better Debut Than Him

The actor told Pinkvilla, "The thought behind her shot is clear. It's amazing. Way better than what I was."

Saif Loved Her Performance In Kedarnath

"I'm so happy for her. This was her choice all the way. She chose this and made it happen. And I thought she was brilliant. A thinking actress who is expressive and inventive in every shot. I see a fantastic future for her."

Saif Thanked The Audience For Accepting Sara

He further added, "She is used to being good at what she loves, but I thank the people for welcoming her and giving her the acceptance that an actor needs."

This Is How Amrita Singh Reacted To Sara's Debut

Earlier, Sara had shared, "I was promoting the film in Delhi, but she (Amrita) was constantly messaging me and sending me screenshots of all the reviews that had my name in them. Seeing all the love that I am getting from the audience, she is ecstatically happy."

'I Think My Father Is Feeling Proud', Says Sara

"I think my father is feeling proud, because a lot of people are messaging him good things about my performance. In spite of all the nepotism debates, if media and audience are finding my performance good, it makes it even more special."