 »   »   »  Sara Ali Khan Talks About Mum Amrita Singh’s Reaction To Kedarnath!

Sara Ali Khan made her debut in Bollywood this December in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath. Starring alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, she won her audience's hearts and received much praise from critics as well for her portrayal of Mukku, a pleasant, lively and rebellious character. In an interview with DNA, Sara Ali Khan revealed her mum Amrita Singh's reaction to her acting in her debut film.

Talking about her mum Amrita Singh's reaction to Kedarnath and Sara's first appearance on the big screen, Sara Ali Khan told DNA, "Mom had heard the narration and she had also seen some rushes. But she still cried in the climax, so that was a big one for me."

On a similar note, just a few days back Saif Ali Khan had praised his daughter for her performance in Kedarnath. In an interview with Pinkvilla, he was asked if he was surprised by his daughter's confidence on screen. Said replied, "Yes and no. The thought behind her shot is clear. It's amazing. Way better than what I was." Adding further, the Sacred Games actor said, "I'm so happy for her. This was her choice all the way. She chose this and made it happen. And I thought she was brilliant. A thinking actress who is expressive and inventive in every shot. I see a fantastic future for her."

Kedarnath, with a romantic storyline, is set against the backdrop of the 2013 Uttarakhand floods. It presents the story of star-crossed lovers, a Muslim porter and a Hindu pilgrim girl falling in love amidst backlash from their families.

Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor are both star kids who have made their debut in Bollywood this year. Sara apparently had always wanted to be an actor. She has definitely shone in her first performance and entry to Bollywood.

Further on the work front for Sara, her next movie is Rohit Shetty's Simmba is set to have a Christmas release on Dec 28 this year. Simmba will be an action film with Sara appearing in a love angle again. This time, she will be seen on the screen with Ranveer Singh. Simmba also stars, Ajay Devgn and Sonu Sood. Simmba is the remake of the Telugu film Temper.

Aren't we all excited to get a double dose of the lovely Sara with one movie after another?

MOST READ: 'Fraud Saiyan' Releases First Song: Remixed Version Of Hit Urmila Track 'Chamma Chamma'