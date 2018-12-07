 »   »   »  Sara Ali Khan: I Wanted To Earn My Identity, Not Just Get Clicked Everywhere

Sara Ali Khan's début film, Kedarnath has hit the theatres and while promoting the film, Sara talked about being a star-kid and the attention, which all star-kid gets owing to the 'paparazzi' culture. When asked, despite being a star kid, how comes she wasn't clicked a lot, she told Deccan Chronicle, "That's because I have parents who wanted a normal childhood for me. Also I wanted to earn my identity, not just get clicked everywhere."

"Without any kind of work, that photos and parties aren't worth it. My mom, who I live with, is a very real woman. For me, I'm just an excessive shopper with juttis and bangles because that's what I wear."

When asked what tips did her mom, Amrita Singh give to her, when she started the shoot of Kedarnath, she said, "Of course! She tells me all the time is to have fun at work because stress shows and camera captures that. Secondly she asks me to be a good person, which is what I strive to imbibe. Mom is a very spontaneous actor so she's never really told me how should I act, but she would always guide me about how I can be a better person."

When asked to comment on the début of her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, she said, "I dreamt and proved myself. Ibrahim is very gifted and would be a great actor. He also harbours the dream to become one, but it all definitely depends on his circumstances and luck. It can happen for him though."

For the uninitiated, Sara will be next seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Simmba. Sara also said that she wants to be liked by all. "I'm here to act and versatility is the base of that. So Sara would be open to any script she likes in whichever genre. Nobody should say Sara cannot do that," said Sara.