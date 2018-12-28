 »   »   »  Sara Ali Khan Snapped Taking A Casual Stroll By Herself; She Is Truly Bindaas

Sara Takes A Stroll All By Herself

Sara Ali Khan was snapped walking by herself this evening in Bandra. Sara looked pretty in a dark blue kurta and white palazzo bottoms. She was wearing blue and white jootis and was carrying a cute pink and white stripped bag with her. Sara looked like she had no qualms walking by herself and she appeared like she was rather enjoying doing something like a regular person.

Aren't We Glad To Get To Know All The Sides Of Sara?

We are all getting to know the down to earth nature and chilled out nothing-to-hold-back attitude of Sara gradually through her many interviews and talk show appearances. Her own grandmother, the veteran actress, Sharmila Tagore once said about Sara, "I am very impressed by her though I don't see why her self-confidence should surprise me. But whether it was Koffee with Karan, Rajeev Masand, BBC - her confidence, humility and charm made me so happy. It's so heart-warming to see her the way she has turned out. She's never tongue-tied. And how well she stood up for her father on Karan Johar's show-I am really proud of her."

Sara Is Making Her Own Name In The Industry

Sara is Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter; essentially, she is a star kid. But she doesn't remind us that she is. At a time when the issue of nepotism has become a much debated topic in the entertainment industry, Sara, although a star kid, is making a name of her own accord.

Sara's Second Movie Simmba Releases Today!

Sara Ali Khan was loved by the audiences for her performance in her debut movie Kedarnath. She was even praised by critics for her work, although the movie itself did not garner good reviews. Sara has been one of the most impressive debutantes this year and she is often compared to Janhvi Kapoor. Sara's second movie, Simmba, will be hitting the theatres today, December 28th, 2018. She will be starring opposite Ranveer Singh in the movie. Early reviews of the movie are in total favor of it.