 »   »   » Saif's Daughter Sara Ali Khan Upsets A Fan; Throws Starry Tantrums Even Before Her Debut Movie

Did Sara Throw Tantrums?

A girl named Ruby Jain took to the micro-blogging site to share her experience of meeting Sara Ali Khan and wrote, "So we met #saraalikhan at Lil Flea market and asked if she can get clicked with us but certainly she thought she is way more famous and could gather unnecessary attention as mentioned by her so she denied." [sic]

Sara, On The Work Front

Apart from Kedarnath, Sara will soon kick-start the shoot of Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh. It's indeed a great opportunity for Sara as Ranveer is riding high on success post Padmaavat and starring opposite star like Ranveer will surely work in favour of Sara.

Sara Is Stuck Between Legal Battle Over Kedarnath

Recently, when asked if the producers kept the career of the young actress in mind while moving the Bombay High Court to enforce their rights on the film, Arjun N Kapoor of the production house KriArj Entertainment had said, "Firstly, the film is not shelved. It ‘is' and not ‘was'. It is very much on."

Sara’s Career Important For KriArj

"I know, as a producer, that many fortunes are involved with every film. So Sara's career is surely important for KriArj. Not only hers, but everyone involved in the film. Having said that, there was a valid reason for us to move the court and we are confident that things will be sorted out soon."

"It is just a matter of time (before) we finish the film and share it with the world," he added.