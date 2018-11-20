 »   »   »  Sara Ali Khan Wants To Date Kartik Aaryan, Here's How He Reacted To Her Confession! [VIDEO]

The stunning Sara Ali Khan recently made her debut on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan with her dad Saif Ali Khan. The actress left the audience all charmed with her cool answers and confident attitude and the episode was so much fun to watch. Sara had some really candid confessions to make, some of which took even her father and the host KJo by surprise.

During the famous rapid fire round, when Sara was asked to name an actor whom she would like to date, the actress took Kartik Aaryan's name. Here's what happened after that confession-

Sara Wants To Date Kartik Aaryan During the rapid fire round on being asked to name the actor she would like the date, the actress said, ""I want to marry Ranbir Kapoor. I don't want to date him. I want to date Kartik Aaryan." Are You Listening, Kartik? Sara Ali Khan's frank confession took everyone by surprise. Will Kartik Like To Date Her? When Kartik was asked about Sara's dating confession at the recently held event, the actor replied, "I don't know what to say to that. All I can say is she is very pretty and I am really looking forward to her film." Coffee Tales When prodded further, he added, "Haan main matlab coffee peena chahunga! (I would like to go for a coffee with her)."

Have a look at the video here-

