 »   »   » Sick Mentality! Saroj Khan Defends Casting Couch, Says It's At Least Not Rape!

Saroj Khan is in hot soup over her controversial statements defending casting couch by saying that taking advantage of a girl has been happening since "Baba Adam's time," and stated that the culture of casting couch is that is does not rape a girl, but gives a girl a job after it's done and makes her life better. The choreographer joined a panel of members on a news channel during a debate and defended casting couch by saying,

"Can I tell you one thing? This has been going on since the beginning of time. It hasn't started now. Someone or the other tries to take advantage of every other girl. The government's people do it too. Then why are you after the film industry? It provides livelihood at least. Does not rape and leave you. It depends upon the girl, what she wants to do. If you don't want to fall in wrong hands, you won't. If you have art, then why would you sell yourself? Don't take film industry's name, it is everything for us."

Saroj Khan's Weird Statement! So as per Saroj Khan, if an actress wants to earn a livelihood, she has to come to terms with the film-makers sexual demands and it "depends upon the girl, what she wants to do." It's like a choice to choose from! Saroj Khan Has Let People Down Saroj Khan is a well respected name in Bollywood and her irresponsible statements on casting couch has left a lot of people down. Afraid To Take Names Though a few actresses have spoken out about their experiences of the casting couch, not a single one of them went ahead and revealed their names out of fear that they might not get an opportunity in Bollywood ever again. Spur Of The Moment? We're not sure if Saroj Khan said these controversial statements in the spur of the moment, as television panel debates do make a person speak weird things when the debates get heated up and intense.