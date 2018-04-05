 »   »   » Satyameva Jayate: First Look Of This John Abraham-Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Looks Quite Intriguing!

Here's some good news for all John Abraham fans! After Parmanu, the handsome hunk will be seen in yet another intriguing role in a patriotic drama titled Satyameva Jayate. The film will be helmed by Milap Milan Zaveri. What 's interesting is that we will get to see John sharing screen space with Manoj Bajpayee for the very first time in this film.

Recently, the makers unveiled the first look of the film which has raised our curiosity levels high. The still has Manoj Bajpayee pointing a gun at John! Pheww...now that actually adds up to a lot of mystery. Check out the still here-



The title 'Satyameva Jayate' means 'truth alone triumphs', suggests that there will be some hidden truths and secrets which the characters might have to decoded. The film will be produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Nikhhil Advani.



Satyameva Jayate is slated to hit the theatrical screens on August 15, 2018. The film will be locking horns at the box office with Akshay Kumar- Mouni Roy starrer Gold.



Speaking about John's film Parmanu, was scheduled to release on December 8, last year. However, Its release date got pushed to February 23, 2018 which was then further pushed ahead to April 6. But the film, based on the nuclear tests conducted at Pokhran in 1998, failed to get a theatrical release on that day because of an altercation between the producers.



Now, it will finally hit the marquees on 4th May. Are you folks excited for this film? Let us know in the comment box below.