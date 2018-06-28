 »   »   »  Satyameva Jayate Trailer: John Abraham Goes On A Killing Spree To Eliminate Corruption!

Satyamev Jayate Trailer Reaction: John Abraham | Manoj Bajpayee | Aisha Sharma | FilmiBeat

After earning critical acclaim for his last film 'Parmanu', John Abraham is back in action with yet another hard-hitting film titled 'Satyameva Jayate'. Patriotism is currently the flavour in Bollywood and John's latest film revolves around the theme of corruption. The makers have now released the official trailer of the film and it's pretty engrossing.

This 2.49-minute-long trailer has John Abraham playing a police imposter who goes on a spree, bumping off corrupt officials after an unfortunate incident took place with his father in the past which has transformed him. Manoj Bajpayee plays the role of the real cop who is out to nab this violent vigilante.

The first sneak-peek of Satyameva Jayate trailer has plenty of intense action scenes along with some 'seeti-maar' dialogues. Check out the trailer here-



Of course, in the trailer you also get a glimpse of Nora Fatehi showing off dance moves in the recreated version of 'Dilbar'. Satyameva Jayate marks the Bollywood debut of Aisha Sharma, sister of actress Neha Sharma.



Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film is slated to lock horns with Akshay Kumar's Gold on this Independence Day. Meanwhile, did you folks like John's intense avatar in Satyameva Jayate trailer? Let us know in the comment box below.

