 »   »   » SCARY! Armed Men Disrupt Salman Khan's Race 3 Shooting; Superstar Rushed Back Home

Salman Khan Escapes UNHURT as Armed man enters Race 3 set | FilmiBeat

A few days back, we had reported about Salman Khan receiving death threat from a gangster named Lawrence Bishnoi after the superstar's court appearance in the black buck case in Jodhpur last Thursday rubbed him in the wrong way.

Bishnoi was produced a day later in the same court amidst heavy security when he announced that he would kill Salman. Well, on Wednesday things took a shocking turn when a few armed men barged into the sets of Salman Khan's Race 3 at Film City, Mumbai where he was shooting a song with co-star Jacqueline Fernandez. Here's what happened next...

It's Damn Scary As per a Mumbai Mirror report, the armed men landed at Salman's next film ‘Race 3' sets at Film City, Mumbai and were heading towards him. Cop Alert Thankfully, the police sensed the danger and alerted Salman, following which the actor's shooting was cancelled, and he was safely escorted home by the cops. The Police Requested The Race 3 Makers To Stall The Shooting A source from the set told the tabloid, "The police arrived at the Race 3 set in Film City and told Salman and producer Ramesh Taurani that the shoot had to be stopped immediately as the actor needed to head home as soon as possible. Thank God! "Salman was escorted in another car by six cops, while his own car was driven back to his residence by another group of cops," added the source. Salman Has Been Warned! The cops have also informed Salman that following Bishnoi's threat, three others have also threatened to kill him, while they also have plans to vandalise areas around his film sets. Since then, Salman has been provided extra security for his protection. Life-Threatening "This is not the first time a threat has been issued against Salman or a member of his family, and the actor is often spotted about town without security or even his bodyguard, Shera, but anticipating an unprecedented attack, he has been asked to be extra safe," revealed a senior inspector. The Cops Lend A Helping Hand "The police are taking Bishnoi's threat seriously but we have assured Salman that he will receive maximum police protection. We are also investigating the motive behind Bishnoi's threat to Salman," he further added. Preventive Measures Ramesh Taurani was quoted as saying, "There are additional bouncers, guards and personnel to safeguard Salman and the unit at all times." Salman Has Been Asked To Take This Move Following these threats, Salman has now been advised to keep a low profile, stay away from his cycling sessions on the road and also not inform his fans about his whereabouts on social media.

Isn't it very scary?