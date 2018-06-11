 »   »   »  SCARY! Jacqueline Fernandez Ends Up With A Permanent Eye Injury While Shooting For Race 3

Related Articles
We often hear about actors/actresses injuring themselves while shooting for films. Remember how Amitabh Bachchan had almost lost his life while shooting for Coolie? Well, something similar happened with Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez while she was shooting for Salman Khan starrer Race 3.
The actress recently took to her Instagram page to reveal that she has suffered a permanent eye injury. However Jacqueline quickly added that she's 'grateful to see'. Scroll down to read all the details here-
'Ouch Tales'
Jacqueline shared this picture on her Instagram page and captioned it as, "So it's a permanent injury and my iris will never be a perfect round again but so so grateful I can see!! #race3 memories ❤️❤️ #abudhabi."
Jacqueline Hurt Her Eye During The Abu Dhabi Schedule Of Race 3
As per a Hindustan Time report, Ramesh Taurani, the producer of Race 3 confirmed the news and said that Jacqueline suffered an injury just above her eye while playing squash during the Abu Dhabi schedule of Race 3. She was administered primary treatment and, thereafter, she returned back to the sets to complete the scheduled shoot.
Shooting For Race 3 Was Fun
A Filmfare report had earlier quoted her as saying, " I have a lot of fun on film sets but this one (Race 3) was different. Salman ensures that everyone on the sets bonds and works as a team. I've worked on many multi-starrers, but that kind of initiative isn't seen everywhere. Things always work differently with Salman. Every day after the shoot all of us would meet up and discuss our scenes, listen to music and sometimes just chat."
Jacqueline Refused To Use Stunt Doubles For Her Action Sequences
The actress who will be seen performing some hard-core action sequences in Race 3 refused to use stunt doubles to film those scenes. She trained for mixed martial arts, kickboxing and other forms of action to perfect her act.
It Was Quite Exciting To Use The Gun
She had also earlier shared, "I had very briefly used a gun in an earlier film but for Race 3, there is a lot more to learn as the use is more extensive. I have been training with some of the best people for it and performing action is quite exciting."
Helmed by Remo D'Souza, Race 3 boosts of an ensemble cast which boosts names like Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. The action thriller is slated to hit the theatrical screens on 15th June.
