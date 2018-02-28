 »   »   » SEE PICS! Anushka Sharma Looks Unrecognizable In Her New Avatar For Sui Dhaaga

OMG! Anushka Looks Totally Unrecognizable

The actress is seen wearing a multi-colored saree and her desi avatar is definitely winning over our hearts.



Director Maneesh Sharma Spills The Beans About The Film's Plot

Earlier while speaking to a leading daily, he was quoted as saying, "Love often blossoms amidst shared hopes and common aspirations. In Sui Dhaaga, the lead characters empower themselves by fighting against all odds in unison and find incredible love and respect for each other while following a common vision of self-reliance. Like everything in the film, it's a love story that is truly Made In India. It is only apt that the film is starting on a day that celebrates true love."



Here's Why He Zeroed Down Anushka As His Leading Lady

"We wanted someone who could effortlessly transform herself into a character who is intelligent, strong and expressive even in her silence. Anushka brings in the authenticity and resilient spirit as a performer and a star. Today, movie-goers want to discover and love characters that they connect with. They want to identify themselves with the story and see how convincingly and truthfully actors translate it. " the filmmaker was quoted as saying.



Varun Dhawan In A New Avatar

Reportedly the actor plays a tailor in the film. He earlier told a leading daily, "From Gandhiji to Modiji, our country's leaders have always endorsed the mantra of Made in India. With Sui Dhaaga, I am proud to take their message to millions of movie lovers in a manner that is entertaining and relevant."



Sui Dhaaga Is A Story Of Self-Reliance

"I always get excited with unique ideas that have human interest stories. SUI DHAAGA is a story of self-reliance that I believe will connect to the grassroots level with every Indian. And I am really looking forward to working with Varun Dhawan and the team of Sharat Katariya and Maneesh Sharma," Anushka was quoted as saying.

