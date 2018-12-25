 »   »   »  Shah Rukh Khan’s Body Reference From Zero: “I Lived Like Shah Rukh Khan For Two Years”

Zero was expected to be one of the biggest films of the year but it has opened up to mixed reviews and average box office earnings. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma, the cast however, received praise for their performances. Especially the character of Bauua Singh played by Shah Rukh; he is a vertically challenged man who is keen on marriage. Playing the body reference for Shah Rukh's character from Zero was Ashish Singh who shared some things about his life in an interview recently.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Ashish Singh opened up about feeling vindicated after the years of mockery he faced for his height. "Their ridicule motivated me to do better in life. By the grace of God, my height became my biggest plus in life and took me to places that most people can only dream of. It was painful to bear all that mocking. Now, I am happy that those people treat me with respect and dignity."

Originally from Kannauj, Ashish had previously worked on three Bhojpuri films. He was spotted by director Anand L. Rai at an event in Delhi. After a few auditions, he was finalized as Shah Rukh's body reference. Speaking about working on Zero, Ashish said, "I lived like Shah Rukh Khan for two years so that he reflects in my body motion, action and language. I used to reach the sets an hour before him where the cameras were positioned according to my height."

An ambitious man, Ashish hopes to get more work here on. "Everyone from Shah Rukh sir to Anand sir praised me for my hard work. Now, I am ready to use my short height to reach greater heights," he said.

Zero hit theatres on December 21st, 2018.

