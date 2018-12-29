English
Shah Rukh Khan Gets Candid; Shares What He Lost For His Stardom

    Shah Rukh Khan is called King Khan and the Badshah of Bollywood for a reason. He has ruled the Hindi film industry for three decades now. Although his ride has been a bit unsteady off late, we have no doubt that this star will bounce back. Getting candid about his acting journey during an interview with a leading daily, Shah Rukh gave us a glimpse into his life that has been for over 25 years now. Read on!

    Shah Rukh Khan: What He Lost For His Stardom

    During an interview with Indian Express, Shah Rukh Khan talked about what he has lost for his stardom. "In my stardom, I think I lost my ordinariness. When I became a romantic hero, women started thinking of me as more beautiful than I am. I became Cupid's main man, item number, lover boy. So here's the thing: if you want me to play normal, I can't look like myself anymore. My co-actor in Zero, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub, recently told me that I've become a phrase, main ek muhawra sa ban chukka hoon. It's odd because I'm not like that at all."

    Going over the memories of when he first came into the industry and was initially dubbed as an actor suitable for negative roles, Shah Rukh said, "When I came to this industry, I felt a great attraction to the bad guys. I was told that I did not look like a hero. Somewhere along the line, I got accepted as one, even though I was doing very bad things in my films, like stalking and all kinds of nonsense."

    Eventually, he was casted into romantic roles and today he is known as the King of Romance in Bollywood. "Then came a phase where I played a sweet guy. I've not done too many of those romantic films - only four - Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Dil Toh Pagal Hai (1997), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), and, perhaps, one more. Those four films define my 80-film career - I became known as this boy who people liked to see on Brooklyn Bridge. I still wanted to play bad guys, but now I was too good-looking to play them. So, then I went for prosthetics, to make myself look bad and play those characters," he said.

    Shah Rukh Khan's last movie Zero was not very well received either by the audiences or at the box office. Although he was praised for trying out a role that is different from his usual work, a win for the movie was crucial for SRK.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 29, 2018, 23:45 [IST]
