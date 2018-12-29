English
Shah Rukh Khan On MeToo Movement: “Three things. Respect, Respect and Respect”

    This year has been revolutionary in Bollywood. The MeToo Movement left a much needed explosive impact in the Hindi film industry. It left people shocked, introspective, aware, and with a willingness to change for the better. Shah Rukh Khan, one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood had some things to say about the MeToo Movement. Read up.

    Shah Rukh Khan Shares Views On MeToo Movement

    In an interview with The Indian Express, Shah Rukh Khan was asked what he felt about the MeToo Movement. Shah Rukh shared what equality meant to him. "Three things: Respect, respect, and respect. I really believe that. Some of my women friends, whom I have known for years, find me too formal at times. But there is no romance and love without respect. Respect means equality, and I don't mean the social media's #equality. To me, equality is letting you know how weak I am, equality is asking you, can you take care of me? This is what I've done with my wife, and my women friends because I genuinely love them," he said.

    Shah Rukh also spoke about how he has brought up his son and how he has some boundaries which he'll never cross. "I teach my 21-year-old son that disrespecting a person is not okay, and I don't mean beating or the kind of things that #MeToo has brought out. I'm talking about basic respect. I've been married for 30 years - I've never looked into my wife's purse. I still knock on the bedroom door if she's changing; I knock on my daughter's bedroom door. They know it's me, but this is their space," he said.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 29, 2018, 4:28 [IST]
