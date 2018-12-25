 »   »   »  Shah Rukh Khan Praises Choreographer Remo D-Souza: Says Remo’s Life Story Is Inspirtational

Remo D'Souza is a well known and respected choreographer is Bollywood. When Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma had gone to the sets of Star Plus reality show, Dance Plus 4 to promote their film Zero, Shah Rukh took out a moment to praise and thank Remo D'Souza, who is a judge on the show. Shah Rukh said that Remo's journey is an inspiration to many out there. This is what the Badshah of Bollywood had to say about ace choreographer, Remo. Read up!

To promote their latest release, Zero, Shah Rukh, Katrina and Anushka visited the sets of Star Plus reality show, Dance Plus 4. Shah Rukh was all praise for choreographer Remo D'Souza. Reminiscing the times Shah Rukh and Remo spent working together on Pardes movie's hit song 'Zara Tasveer Se Tu' 21 years ago, Shah Rukh said, "21 Years ago, on this very set when we were shooting for Pardes Zara tasveer se tu song, there was this guy who was wearing a blue jumpsuit and dancing behind me and I didn't even know his name."

Praising Remo, Shah Rukh added, "Nobody knew that this boy will go on to become what he is today and Remo has achieved great heights of success because he believed in his craft and passion."

Remo choreographed the song, Mere Naam Tu in Anand L. Rai's Zero. Shah Rukh thanked him for his amazing choreography and said, "If you work hard, you can also become like him. Right from that song to choreographing us in Zero, his kindness, goodness and hard work have paved the way for him to be where he is today. Remo uses the artiste's personality amazingly in the choreography and I want to thank him for the way he has created Mere Naam Tu song in Zero."

Zero released on Friday, the December 21st. Zero has garnered mixed reviews from critics. While the cast has been praised for their performances, the movie as a whole has received negative responses from critics as well as audiences. Zero opened up to decent box office earnings and it maintained a steady earning over the course of its first three days. Shah Rukh had earlier said that he needed Zero to be a win for him otherwise he would not get work for six to eight months, because his past few movies had not done well. It looks like the bad streak is continuing and we hope Shah Rukh's next film will turn this around.

