 »   »   »  Shah Rukh Khan’s Tweet To Wifey Gauri Khan Will Make You Fall In Love Him All Over Again!

Shah Rukh Khan has been the quintessential Bollywood heartthrob for decades now and rightly so. When his beloved wife Gauri Khan shared a picture of the two of them dancing at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding, Shah Rukh immediately responded with the most loving comment.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan recently attended the much talked about lavish Isha - Anand wedding. During the Sangeet ceremony of the pre-wedding celebrations in Jodhpur, Shah Rukh and Gauri put up a breathtaking dance performance for the song Dilli Wali Girlfriend. Sharing a picture of the two of them dancing, Gauri Khan tweeted saying, "On stage after decades ....in a @falgunipeacock outfit, they definitely know how to make it dramatic and timeless." Just minutes after this, Shah Rukh lovingly retweeted saying, "You are timeless!!" Doesn't that make us all go 'aww..'!

Take a look at the their romantic tweets..

You are timeless!! https://t.co/zJBRtB7CHZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 15, 2018

Pictures and videos of Shah Rukh and Gauri's dance performance to the 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' number at Isha and Anand's wedding festivities went viral. Talking about the performance with Mumbai Mirror, Shah Rukh said, "My wife trained with Shaimak Davar and his young dancers were with us that evening too. She was dancing on stage after 10-20 years, it was very sweet of her. I don't rehearse with my heroines, but this time I practised my steps backstage." Laughing he added, "With the wife, you have to, especially if she is a trained dancer."

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been going strong for over 25 years now. Never short of love for each other, they are one of the most respected couples of Bollywood.

Gauri recently posted a picture of Shah Rukh and her son AbRam on her Instagram handle and captioned it, "Can we just declare them the 'sweetest' couple in the world. #lovegoals, #kissonforehead" In this sweet image, father and son can be seen twinning in their outfits. 5 year old AbRam can be seen kissing his dad on the forehead while Shah Rukh is smiling.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is busy with promotions of upcoming film Zero, starring him, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Playing a dwarf in search for a bride, Shah Rukh plays the role of Bauua Singh. Anushka will be seen playing the role of a scientist with cerebral palsy, and Katrina in the role of an alcoholic superstar. Zero is directed by Anand L. Rai and is slated to release on December 21, this year.

