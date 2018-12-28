English
Shah Rukh Khan Sings Happy Birthday To Salman Khan Giving Us Major Friendship Goals

    Superstar, and one of the most loved celebrities in Bollywood, Salman Khan turned 53 yesterday, December 27th, 2018. The 'bhaijaan' rang in his birthday with a midnight birthday bash. Many celebs such as Katrina Kaif, Sushmita Sen, Anil Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and others were seen attending the party. But we missed the presence of the other top Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. However, Shah Rukh Khan made up for it by wishing Salman and singing 'Happy Birthday' for him at a recent event.

    Shah Rukh Khan missed Salman's 53rd birthday bash. Many celebs like Sushmita Sen, Preity Zinta, Aamir Khan and others took to social media to wish Bhaijaan but SRK had his own special way of doing it. He made up for missing Salman's party by singing him 'Happy Birthday' in front of a gathering he was addressing. Isn't that such a sweet and cute gesture by Shah Rukh? Salman Khan was not present at the event, but Shah Rukh still went ahead and wished him a happy birthday in this special way. Check out the video!

    @iamsrk wishes @beingsalmankhan A very Happy Birthday

    Salman Khan's 53rd birthday bash had 'good times' written all over it, as we saw from the inside pictures and videos. The humble superstar started his celebrations by cutting a cake in the presence of media. He was later joined at his Panvel farmhouse, by his celebrity friends from the industry, Katrina Kaif, Sushmita Sen, Anil Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon and others. But missing from the scene was Shah Rukh Khan because he was tied up with the promotions of his movie Zero, and had to fly to Patna at the time for the same reason.

    Earlier today, a video of Salman and Shah Rukh singing 'Pyaar Hume Kis Modh Pe Le Aaya' was trending on the internet, giving all of us major friendship goals.
    Although the two have had their differences in the past,
    they have buried the hatchet and built a solid friendship, and express their love for each other in very special ways. When Shah Rukh was busy with promotions of Zero, Salman went all out to help him promote it. SRK and the cast of Zero visited the sets of Bigg Boss 12 which turned out to be a mind-blowing episode.

    Story first published: Friday, December 28, 2018, 22:57 [IST]
