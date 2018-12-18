 »   »   »  Shah Rukh Khan Talks About What Will Happen If Zero Fails

Shah Rukh Khan is all geared up for the release of Zero this weekend. But the Badshah of Bollywood is in nervous anticipation to find out how Zero does; whether it will be a success or failure. The superstar's previous movies Raees, Fan and Jab Harry Met Sejal were not commercially successful and left his fans majorly disappointed. Aware of what another failure can do to his career, Shah Rukh talks about Zero.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor opened up about a possible scenario in case Zero fails. Touch wood!

"See, I can't change that, and if I can't change something, why should I think about it? If people feel that Zero is very important for me, it's their feeling. God forbid, if this film doesn't work, what will happen? Maybe, I won't get work for six months or 10 months. But if I believe that my craft and art is good, I will continue to get work."

Talking about how he picks his films, Shah Rukh said, "Then I will probably make a comeback which I have been doing for the last 15 years, or maybe, the comeback won't happen. The trade world has a point of view about a film's business, and they are right from their viewpoint. Main dekhta hoon ki is film ki story kya hai, aur is mein nayapan kya hai. That's more important to me.

We sure hope Zero will do well in the movies knowing that it is critical to Shah Rukh's career, an actor who has off late been pushing himself to try new, experimental roles. He deserves it!

Zero will release on December 21st, 2018. It also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

