Shahid Kapoor BOWS Out Of Imtiaz Ali's Next Film, Rajkummar Rao To Replace Him?

    If you folks could recollect, Shahid Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali were supposed to team up for a film and had announced their collaboration last year when their first flick together 'Jab We Met' clocked in ten years. During the promotions of Padmaavat, Shahid had expressed his excitement about reuniting with Imtiaz Ali and had also revealed that it won't be a travel-orientied film like Ali's previous few outings.

    The movie was supposed to hit the shooting floors this April. However later Shahid informed a leading tabloid that his film with Imtiaz has been put on the backburner and they will begin working on it sometime next year. However now, here arrives some heartbreaking news for all Shahid Kapoor fans! Scroll down to read more-

    Has Shahid Walked Out Of The Film?

    As per a Pinkvilla report, Shahid is no longer a part of this film and now Rajkummar Rao is all set to step into his shoes.

    Shahid Was Excited For This Film But Then What Happened?

    The portal quoted a source as saying, "Shahid Kapoor was very excited about this film. He even gave a look test for this in November, last year. But then after that things didn't fall into place. There were some issues with the script and both Shahid and Imtiaz decided to put the movie on the backburner. However, now Shahid has completely pulled out of the movie."

    Will Things Sour Between Shahid & Imtiaz?

    "He has told Imtiaz that he cannot do it and has taken up other projects too. Imtiaz has accepted this decision and there are no ill feelings between the actor and the director," said the source.

    It's A Two Hero Film

    Another source was quoted as saying, "Imtiaz's movie is a two-hero project. So earlier, Shahid Kapoor was cast along with Rajkummar Rao. Now that Sasha is not doing the movie at all, Rao has stepped into Kapoor's role and the hunt for a replacement for Rao's original role is on."

    What's The Current Status Quo?

    Buzz is that Imtiaz is now reworking on the script and the changes it requires after Shahid Kapoor walking out of it and to suit Rajkummar Rao's personality.

    While Shahid Kapoor is doing Batti Gul Meter Chalu, the actor will also be stepping into Vijay Deverakonda's shoes for the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy.

    Story first published: Friday, May 25, 2018, 16:46 [IST]
