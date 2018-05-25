 »   »   »  Shahid Kapoor BOWS Out Of Imtiaz Ali's Next Film, Rajkummar Rao To Replace Him?

Has Shahid Walked Out Of The Film?

As per a Pinkvilla report, Shahid is no longer a part of this film and now Rajkummar Rao is all set to step into his shoes.

Shahid Was Excited For This Film But Then What Happened?

The portal quoted a source as saying, "Shahid Kapoor was very excited about this film. He even gave a look test for this in November, last year. But then after that things didn't fall into place. There were some issues with the script and both Shahid and Imtiaz decided to put the movie on the backburner. However, now Shahid has completely pulled out of the movie."

Will Things Sour Between Shahid & Imtiaz?

"He has told Imtiaz that he cannot do it and has taken up other projects too. Imtiaz has accepted this decision and there are no ill feelings between the actor and the director," said the source.

It's A Two Hero Film

Another source was quoted as saying, "Imtiaz's movie is a two-hero project. So earlier, Shahid Kapoor was cast along with Rajkummar Rao. Now that Sasha is not doing the movie at all, Rao has stepped into Kapoor's role and the hunt for a replacement for Rao's original role is on."

What's The Current Status Quo?

Buzz is that Imtiaz is now reworking on the script and the changes it requires after Shahid Kapoor walking out of it and to suit Rajkummar Rao's personality.