 »   »   » Shahid Kapoor Doing DAMAGE CONTROL? Reveals He Told Ranveer Singh, 'Don’t Complain Just Be Grateful'

I & SRK Were Holding On To Ranveer

"There are two distinct memories. One is SRK and I were hosting an awards night and Ranveer had won the best debut honour. He came on the stage and started howling (smiles).

SRK and I were holding on to him. I loved him in Band Baaja Baaraat, I think he was brilliant."

When Shahid Told Ranveer To Be Grateful

"Ranveer, who was working round the clock, told me, ‘I'm finding it tiring to manage a shoot and training.'

I looked at him and said, ‘There are too many people who want to be where we are. Don't complain, just be grateful'."

Shahid On Ranveer's Performance In Bajirao Mastani

Speaking about the same, "I don't think anyone else could have played Bajirao like he (Ranveer Singh) did. No one could have done it better."

Shahid Says He Shared Good Rapport With Ranveer On Padmaavat Sets

"It was great working with someone who was newer than me, but who was part of the core team."

Shahid On Ranveer-Deepika

"Even Deepika Padukone is newer than me. I have worked for four years more than her, but I knew her from before."

"Ranveer and I were a new team, so it took us a little time to get used to it," Shahid says.

Shahid Spills What Brought Him & Ranveer Closer

"Ranveer loves to play his boombox loudly just before the shots to charge himself. One day, I went up to him and said, ‘Please, play it a little louder.' And he was like, ‘Really?' and I said, ‘Ya' and that's how our equation moved forward."

He Further Added..

"I love music and I didn't want him to feel as if he was being restricted in any way. So, I decided to participate. I know some people find it distracting, but I've enough experience to work around such things."