 »   »   »  Shahid Kapoor's Family Reacts To Rumours About Him Being Diagnosed With Stomach Cancer!

A few days ago, several media reports claiming that actor Shahid Kapoor has been diagnosed with stage-one cancer started doing rounds on the internet. The news spread like wild fire causing concern amongst all his fans. Well folks, it turns out these were mere rumours. The actor's family have completely slammed these reports.

ABP quoted Shahid's family member as saying, "log kuchh bhi kaise likh sakte hain? Aakhir is khabar ka aadhar kya hai? Is tarah ki afwaahein phailaane ko kis tarah se jaayaz tthehraya ja sakta hai?" (How can people write just anything? This news is based on what? Spreading rumors like these is not acceptable)."

In fact, Shahid had recently even shared a picture with his wife Mira Rajput on Instagram. With Shahid's family finally putting all the speculations to rest, his fans can now take a sigh of relief.

On the work front, Shahid's last release, 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' failed to work its charm at the box office. The actor is currently busy shooting for Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. Kiara Advani plays his love interest in the film.

Speaking about the film, Shahid was earlier quoted as saying, "I usually don't watch too many films in Telugu and it (Arjun Reddy) surprised me with its tonality, rawness, simplicity and the fact that it was so real and believable. The character is very fascinating for me as an actor because the emotional arc... is very original. I loved it and Vijay Deverakonda, who played Arjun, did it so well."