 »   »   » WOW! Brothers Shahid Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter To Star In A Movie Together? Read Details

Ishaan Khatter Further Commented

"If I have the opportunity and I'm so lucky to be able to work with my brother in a movie, I'll be super happy. But it's not something I'm pointedly working towards," he revealed to DNA.

Giving What The Audience Want Is A Responsibility!

"There's a responsibility that you have, especially when the audience expects something like that. More than anything, both of us are so passionate about cinema that we would want it to be the best film that it can ever be."

Shahid Kapoor Is An Inspiration Says Ishaan Khatter

"My brother has been an inspiration for me. He's a fantastic actor who has always told me to do my work well. I don't think he wants me to plan my career on the basis of what he's done right."

Pointless Films Vs Masala Films

"Yes, if I get an opportunity to do a masala film, I'll definitely do it. Why not? As long as it's a good movie and has something to offer. I might not gravitate towards a mindless film. However, if I ever get the opportunity to be a part of one, I won't be averse to it at all. What I would be averse to, though, is a pointless movie," Ishaan summed it up to DNA.

Beyond The Clouds

On the work front, Ishaan Khatter's latest movie Beyond The Clods just hit the theatres today on April 20, 2018. The film is directed by Majid Majidi and had received positive reviews.