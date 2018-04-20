 »   »   » Shahid Kapoor Just Announced Wife Mira Rajput's Second Pregnancy With This Cute Post!

The Storks Are Visiting

The couple shared a picture which features baby Misha lying beside a drawing of balloons with a heading 'Big Sister'. Isn't that the cutest preganancy announcement ever? Soon after, congratulatory comments started pouring in on both Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's post.



See, We Told You Before!

Speculations were rife that Mira is pregnant after several fans pointed out her 'baby bump' in her recent pictures.



Mira Wanted To Have A Second Kid Soon

In an interview with GQ magazine, the actor had said, " Mira, who is just 22, would prefer to have a second kid soon as well. She wants to flip the norm, get the kids to a certain age and then be free to do what she likes."



Same Pinch

Mira too had shared, "I would love to work, especially in a field that is creatively stimulating, but also allows me time with family. Perhaps something with food, or lifestyle. No (haven't set a deadline), because I am going to have another baby, and then decide."

