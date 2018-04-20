 »   »   » Shahid Kapoor Just Announced Wife Mira Rajput's Second Pregnancy With This Cute Post!

Related Articles
A few weeks back we had told that the tinsel town is abuzz with rumours that Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are expecting their second baby. Earlier the 'Padmaavat' actor too had revealed that he and his wife Mira Rajput are planning a sibling for Misha. While here finally arrives the good news that we have been all waiting for.
Shahid Kapoor just confirmed that he and Mira are ready to welcome baby number two with his latest Instagram post. Mira too posted a similar picture on her Instagram page-
The Storks Are Visiting
The couple shared a picture which features baby Misha lying beside a drawing of balloons with a heading 'Big Sister'. Isn't that the cutest preganancy announcement ever? Soon after, congratulatory comments started pouring in on both Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's post.
See, We Told You Before!
Speculations were rife that Mira is pregnant after several fans pointed out her 'baby bump' in her recent pictures.
Mira Wanted To Have A Second Kid Soon
In an interview with GQ magazine, the actor had said, " Mira, who is just 22, would prefer to have a second kid soon as well. She wants to flip the norm, get the kids to a certain age and then be free to do what she likes."
Same Pinch
Mira too had shared, "I would love to work, especially in a field that is creatively stimulating, but also allows me time with family. Perhaps something with food, or lifestyle. No (haven't set a deadline), because I am going to have another baby, and then decide."
We wish Shahid and Mira hearty congratulations for this good news!
