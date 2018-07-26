 »   »   »  It's Finally Happening! Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput Come Together For A Project

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput comes together for this Commercial project | FilmiBeat

It looks like everyone's dream is about to come true, as Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are all set to come together for a project, but then, there's a small twist to the story! Shahid and Mira will not be seen on the silver screen together, but will be seen on the small screen instead, as they've been roped in by a home appliance brand to star in their commercial ad and the couple have given their nod for the same. So, after posing for fashion magazines together, Shahid and Mira will now reach every household on the small screen.

Also, Shahid Kapoor revealed to DNA that he has received many offers to star alongside his wife Mira Rajput, but he was not willing to take it up, as his wife has no plans of getting into acting. "Now toh, very often actually. Mira's getting more popular (laughs). But no, obviously she didn't take up any of them, else it would have been all around the news by now. She has not told me yet. I don't think it's something on her mind. At least not that I know of."

