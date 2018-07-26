English
 It's Finally Happening! Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput Come Together For A Project

    Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput comes together for this Commercial project | FilmiBeat

    It looks like everyone's dream is about to come true, as Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are all set to come together for a project, but then, there's a small twist to the story! Shahid and Mira will not be seen on the silver screen together, but will be seen on the small screen instead, as they've been roped in by a home appliance brand to star in their commercial ad and the couple have given their nod for the same. So, after posing for fashion magazines together, Shahid and Mira will now reach every household on the small screen.

    Also, Shahid Kapoor revealed to DNA that he has received many offers to star alongside his wife Mira Rajput, but he was not willing to take it up, as his wife has no plans of getting into acting. "Now toh, very often actually. Mira's getting more popular (laughs). But no, obviously she didn't take up any of them, else it would have been all around the news by now. She has not told me yet. I don't think it's something on her mind. At least not that I know of."

    Will Misha Be A Part Of The Commercial?

    Sadly, no! Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's beautiful daughter will not be a part of the commercial, but we do hope the trio will be seen in an advert soon though.

    Mira Rajput Shot For Another Commercial Already

    Deccan Chronicle quoted a source by saying that Mira Rajput has already shot for another commercial for an overseas baby product. "Yes, Mira Rajput shot an ad for a foreign baby product. She worked like a thorough professional and got it right in one take; in fact, no one could believe that this was her first commercial."

    Mira Is Very Camera Friendly!

    The source further stated that Mira has the confidence to face the cameras. "She is very camera friendly and performed with great dignity and confidence.", is what the source added.

    Coming Back To Bollywood

    Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu alongside Shraddha Kapoor; and the film is stated to hit the theatres on September 21, 2018. Post that, he'll shoot for the superhit Telugu remake Arjun Reddy, which carries the same name in the Hindi version as well.


