 »   »   »  Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput Celebrate Their 3rd Wedding Anniversary: A Look At Their Love Story

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate their 3rd wedding anniversary today and they tied the knot on July , 2015. The Internet was in a frenzy during their wedding and a lot of them were happy that a celebrity like Shahid married a simple girl and not a star. Mira Rajput, was just 21 years old when she married Shahid and ended up being an overnight celebrity and later enjoyed an online fan following of her own. She was just a simple girl 3 years ago and now is a household name in the country.

Also, despite the duo having a huge age gap, they connected in an instant and everything clicked between them. Shahid Kapoor and his father Pankaj Kapoor are devout followers of the religious group Radha Soami, and so is Mira Rajput's family. Since the two famalies were connected through the religious group, they had a chance to meet each other and the rest is history. Also, Shahid Kapoor had revealed that when he first met Mira, he was in his Udta Punjab, Tommy Singh look. He said to TOI,

"I remember I went to her house for the first time and I was in the Tommy zone. So, I had a ponytail, drop-crotch track pants and weird shoes on. I recall getting out of the car in this avatar at Mira's farmhouse in Delhi. Her dad came out to welcome his son-in-law to be. He saw how I was dressed and he surely thought - 'God what is my daughter getting married to.' He barely looked at me, then whispered 'Come inside' and went away."

Shahid also stated that it was adventurous to make Mira agree to the wedding through his Tommy Singh looks and did everything possible to impress her and make her agree. "she is this 20-something girl coming out of LSR College and she was like 'What?' And when I told her I am playing a character called Tommy, she said, 'That is not the name of a guy, it is the name of a dog."

He also stated that they never really dated each other and met just four times before the wedding. Their's was a pure aranged marriage and everything happened so quickly. On July 7, 2015, they tied the knot in a private ceremony in Delhi and are now blessed with a beautiful baby girl Misha, and are expecting their second child as well. It's been three years already since their wedding! Time flies, right?