 »   »   » Shahid Kapoor's Next Is Not A Sequel To 'Jab We Met'

Actor Shahid Kapoor has dismissed reports that his next collaboration with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is a sequel to their 2007 hit "Jab We Met".

Ever since the project was announced, there were reports that the film will be an 'organic' sequel to "Jab We Met", which featured Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

"There is nothing to do with 'Jab We Met' and in this film I don't look sad! We will make another good film. Why do we live in the past? It ('Jab We Met') has already been done. So no, (this isn't a sequel)," he said in a group interview.

Also Read: Disha Patani BLASTS News Agency For Calling Her An 'UGLY KID'!

The director-actor duo will start working on the project next year after Shahid Kapoor wraps up Shree Narayan Singh's "Batti Gull Meter Chalu".

The "Padmaavat" star, who is currently shooting for the film, says as an actor his goal is to constantly try and do different roles.

"It's not about performing better or worse, it's about (being) different. That's the operative word for me.

I would like to do different things. Every film, every role offers you different opportunities, you have to be true to that," he said.

"You should never bring your personal aspirations into what is required from a film." In "Batti Gull Meter Chalu", Shahid is playing a lawyer from a small town in the film.

"'Batti...' will be very different from my 'Padmaavat' character of Rawal Ratan Singh. I'm thankful if people think the bar (of performance) has been raised. I need to raise it every time," said.

"Batti Gull Meter Chalu", which also features Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam, addresses the issue of electricity bills.

(PTI)

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,