 »   »   »  Shahid Kapoor On Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Important To Stay Close To Reality

Shahid Kapoor is looking forward to the release of Batti Gul Meter Chalu and for the actor, it is very encouraging to do films which are close to reality. He says that audiences are eager to watch films, which seeks to highlight the problem they face every day.

"It is a great time for cinema because people in our country want to watch films that are about them. They want you to talk about their problems, issues and it is good as you need to be truthful and you don't have to go into spaces that are fake and random.

"It is very encouraging especially for me as I want to stay as close to reality as possible while doing films. I enjoy this space," Shahid told PTI.

"Both 'Haider' and 'Udta Punjab' were darker and edgier. But 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' has humour in it, families can watch it," he adds.

Shahid enjoyed watching director's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and says, he was educated about the sanitation problem that exists in rural parts of the country. It was his wife Mira, who one day stumbled upon the story of Batti Gul Meter Chalu and suggested him to do the film.

Taimur Ali Khan Steals The Show At Uncle Aadar Jain's Ganpati Celebrations

"The story was based in Mumbai at that time and then when he (Singh) came on board they started researching and felt it is a bigger problem in the heartland of India. It impacts people daily and it needs to be addressed. As he comes from a small town, he has lived that life and understands such problems."

The actor said after the privatisation of electricity it has become very difficult to afford it.

"In our film, we have addressed the issue of people who have small industries, they need electricity and if their bill goes beyond a certain limit, it is impossible for them to survive. They have taken loans, made large investments, it is a very real issue, when you go into industrial sector."

The film was caught into several problems, including financial issues, and Shahid says it had affected them emotionally".

"Both the director and me stood together at that time and we tried our best to make things work. We were emotionally affected when the film had stopped. Today, we are waiting for the film to release and I am happy," Shahid adds.

The film, also starring Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam, releases this Friday.