 »   »   »  Shahid Kapoor On Facing Tough Competition From New Kids On The Block

Shahid Kapoor is all set to entertain his fans with his next film Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which is a social comedy. The movie focuses on the issue of electricity in small cities. In a recent interview to a daily, Shahid revealed that his wife Mira loved the script of the movie and she was the one who told him to sign it. The actor, who made his Bollywood debut in 2003, also gave a perfect reply when asked about facing tough competition from the new kids.

He said, "Rear view dekhoge to gaadi thuk jayegi." (You will crash the car if you keep looking into the rear view mirror.)

Talking about his movie, Shahid Revealed, ''Electricity is something I could relate to because I have experienced it myself. Till I was 21 or 22, I was living a very middle class life. I did not have a car of my own, and lived in rented houses, and whenever electricity bill came, it was a lot of pressure. I myself have gone to offices of private companies and fought for bills. We have addressed all such issues in the film.''

He added, "It's not about how much electricity you are producing or where are you producing, the point is, 'Where is it going?'. It's not essential that if you live one kilometer away from a power plant, you have access to electricity. The issue here is that a large part of electricity is sent, if not most, to metros and bigger cities, and we don't use it with a sense of responsibility."

Shahid also revealed that it was his wife, who read BGMC's script first, "The initial script that was offered to me was bit different and it was later on reworked which generated a fair share of controversy too. It was Mira who had read the script first and informed me that the issue the film is dealing with is a very serious one. I remarked that the script should have certain changes to which she replied that whatever the case be, just don't let this film go.''

Batti Gul Meter Chalu will hit the screens on Sep 21, 2018.

